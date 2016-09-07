Local Students Show off Restored Camaros - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Local Students Show off Restored Camaros

Posted: Updated:

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Ladies and Gentlemen start your engines! Students from Warren County Area Technology Center and South Central Kentucky Community and Technical College showed off their hot rods Wednesday morning after spending the 2015-2016 school year restoring them.
The two Chevrolet Camaros were donated by Holley Performance Products to the schools as part of the 'On Track' educational initiative initiated by the Bowling Green Area Chamber of Commerce to promote science, technology, engineering and math related areas of study. The restored cars will compete in the Holley LS Fest this weekend in Bowling Green, Kentucky.

