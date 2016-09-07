Kitchen Guy - Scotch Eggs

1 cup plain breadcrumbs

grated fresh nutmeg

salt and pepper

6 hard boiled eggs*

1/4 cup flour

2 eggs, beaten

1-1/2 lbs sausage (hot or sweet)

vegetable oil for frying

Grate the nutmeg into the breadcrumbs, then add salt and pepper, mix well and set aside.

Roll a hard boiled egg in flour and shake off the excess. Using about 1/4 pound of sauce, roll into a ball with your hands, then flatten and carefully surround a hard boiled egg with the sausage. The flour helps the sausage adhere to the egg. Make sure there are no gaps.

Dip the sausage-coated eggs in the beaten eggs and roll in the seasoned breadcrumbs, coating completely.

Fry in oil heated to 325F until nicely browned on all sides. Be sure to let the egg fry long enough so that the sausage is cooked through.

Serve immediately.

*For perfect hard boiled eggs, start the eggs in a pan of cold water. Heat the pan until it comes to a rolling boil. Turn off the heat and cover the pan. Let the eggs sit in the covered pan for 15 minutes. Run cold water into the pan to help cool the eggs, then gently crack and peel.