Barren County Officers Searching for Escaped Female Inmate

Glasgow, KY (WNKY-TV) - Barren County officers are searching for a female inmate who escaped from a work detail early Tuesday morning. Police are searching for Amber Franks after she fled from the work detail in the town square area of Glasgow around 7:15 AM. Police believe she may have been picked up by Jeffrey Franks and headed toward Olive Hill, Kentucky. Amber Franks is described as a white female, 5 foot 4 inches, 140 pounds with hazel eyes and strawberry blonde hair. Jeffrey Franks is described as a white male with shoulder length hair and a tattoo on one of his arms. If you have any information contact the Glasgow Police Department or Barren County Sheriff's Department.

