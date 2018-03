Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Kentucky State Police continue to search for an escaped Warren County inmate five days after he walked away from a work detail at Basil Griffin Park in Warren County. Police describe 34-year old Darryl Taylor as a black male, six foot tall, 195 pounds with brown eyes and a shaved head. He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and blue jeans. If you have any information contact KSP at 270-782-2010.