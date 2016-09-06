Allen County Man Arrested for Shooting a Man in the Hip - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Allen County Man Arrested for Shooting a Man in the Hip

Scottsville, KY (WNKY-TV) - An Allen County man is in custody after shooting another man, fleeing the scene and driving under the influence. 63-year-old David Weger is facing attempted murder and DUI charges after a fight escalated into Weger shooting an unnamed 46-year-old man in the hip around 8 PM Saturday on Red Hill Road in Scottsville. The victim was air lifted to Skyline Medical Center in Nashville where he's undergone numerous surgeries, but authorities are unsure of his condition. Weger's court date and bond amount have not been set. 

