One Home Destroyed, Two Others Damaged and a Man is Injured From

One Home Destroyed, Two Others Damaged and a Man is Injured From Fire Caused by Candle

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - One home was destroyed and two others were damaged and a man is injured after a candle ignited a residence in a Bowling Green neighborhood. Just before 1 PM fire crews from numerous volunteer agencies responded to a structure fire with heavy smoke and flames on Kattawar Circle. Fire officials say the blaze began because a candle ignited curtains in the residence. The man inside the home suffered minor burns and no others were injured. The fire spread from gusty winds to two other homes. It took firefighters about 15 minutes to control the burn. Warren County Public School officials are coordinating efforts to help the families. They tell us one person affected is a Warren East High School student.

