WKU Football Player Shot and a Woman Assaulted Outside of Bowling Green Night Club

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - A Western Kentucky University player was shot and a woman was assaulted outside a Bowling Green night club early Friday morning. Police say WKU Junior Defensive Lineman Trae Jones was shot in the left shoulder outside of Chocolate City on Scott Way around 2 AM Friday morning. An unidentified woman also was assaulted at the location around the same time. Police say they are unsure at this time if the two assaults were committed by the same individual or if the incidents are even connected. Both Jones and the unnamed female suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police told WNKY News they learned of the two assaults after the two individuals were treated at the Medical Center in Bowling Green.