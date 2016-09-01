WKU Student's Car Vandalized with Racial Slur

Bowling Green, Ky (WNKY-TV) - A Western Kentucky University student's car was vandalized with a racial slur, in broad daylight. Senior Cheyenne Mitchell from Lexington, Kentucky tells us the incident occurred after 9:30 AM Wednesday. Mitchell says her friend was saving her a parking spot in the structure near the E.A Diddle Arena when another driver became upset and tried to park in the spot. Mitchell says after she came out from class around 10:30 she found her car was scratched, a racial slur etched into the drivers side door, and the right front tire was deflated. No one has been blamed for the incident as of yet, but an investigation is underway. In her four years at the university, Mitchell says nothing like this has ever happened to her and it's very emotional.

"It upset me that anybody would take the time to do that, sit down and carve that into my car and that really upset a lot then it kind of mad me a little mad and angry because I have to drive around with this on my car until I can get it fixed," says Cheyenne Mitchell.

WKU President Gary Ransdell released this statement on the matter:

"Earlier today I was made aware of an incident involving racial vandalism that occurred on our campus. I have communicated with the victim and spoken with her father and assured them that we will exhaust all means available to fully investigate this matter and take appropriate action. This is not reflective of our values and our commitment to diversity on the WKU campus. We expect our students, faculty and staff to treat one another with respect and civility and to work together to create a safe, welcoming campus environment that fully embraces diversity."