Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Louisiana flood victims will get a hand up thanks to the generosity of Bowling Green-based Fruit of the Loom. The company donated about $100,000 worth of basic clothing to the Louisiana Salvation Army. Workers stuffed two trucks full of T-shirts, shorts and underwear to help victims of the recent historic flooding. All of the clothing will be distributed to people of all ages in the Baton Rouge area.