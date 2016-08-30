Morgantown Couple Found Murdered 3 Weeks Ago - KSP Asking for Help

Morgantown, KY (WNKY-TV) - It has been three weeks since two Butler County residents were found shot to death in their home and police say there is a cause for concern. Kentucky State Police say they are working tirelessly and following leads, but they still need any information from the public about who fatally shot 70-year-old Dorothy Neafus and 71-year-old Kenneth Neafus at the couple's residence on Richland Church Road in Morgantown on August 9th.

"We cannot divulge any details pertaining to this case because we don't want anything at all to hinder the investigation. It is indeed something to cause concern with everyone but what we ask is that everyone be vigilant in keeping their eyes and ears open and call KSP with anything that seems suspicious in their area. Also, if anyone has any information pertaining to the case and has not yet spoken with detectives, please call, no matter how insignificant you may feel it may be. Be confident in knowing that our detectives are working tirelessly on this case and it's a priority to find who is responsible for these heinous murders," says KSP Spokesman Trooper B.J. Eaton.