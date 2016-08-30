Police Searching for Multiple Suspects in Shooting Death of a Russellville Woman

Russellville, KY (WNKY-TV) - Russellville Police say they are searching for multiple suspects in the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman. Lexus Bell was shot once in the head while holding her one-year-old child on August 21st at about 1 AM at the Robinwood Apartments in Russellville. Police say there were eight other children in the residence at the time and had shots fired at them as the suspects fled. Authorities have labeled the incident a home-invasion type shooting. A reward of up to $1,000 has been offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspects. If you have any information contact the Russellville Police Department.