Police Searching for Multiple Suspects in Shooting Death of a Ru - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News Express

Police Searching for Multiple Suspects in Shooting Death of a Russellville Woman

Posted: Updated:

Russellville, KY (WNKY-TV) - Russellville Police say they are searching for multiple suspects in the shooting death of a 21-year-old woman. Lexus Bell was shot once in the head while holding her one-year-old child on August 21st at about 1 AM at the Robinwood Apartments in Russellville. Police say there were eight other children in the residence at the time and had shots fired at them as the suspects fled. Authorities have labeled the incident a home-invasion type shooting. A reward of up to $1,000 has been offered for information leading to the identification and arrest of the suspects. If you have any information contact the Russellville Police Department. 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.