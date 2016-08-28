Portland, Tennessee Man Drowns in Barren River Lake and Another Body Recovered from Drakes Creek

Warren and Barren Counties, KY (WNKY-TV) - Two bodies were recovered from two areas of water this weekend in South Central Kentucky. Around noon Saturday a body was removed from Drakes Creek near Cedar Hill Road after a kayaker spotted the body. Kentucky State Police are investigating. Also on Saturday 35-year-old Jason Collins of Portland, Tennessee was recovered from Hurricane Creek in Barren River Lake around 1 PM. Collins was attempting to swim across the creek, but drowned before family could reach him.