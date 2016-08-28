Portland, Tennessee Man Drowns in Barren River Lake and Another - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News Express

Portland, Tennessee Man Drowns in Barren River Lake and Another Body Recovered from Drakes Creek

Posted: Updated:

Warren and Barren Counties, KY (WNKY-TV) - Two bodies were recovered from two areas of water this weekend in South Central Kentucky. Around noon Saturday a body was removed from Drakes Creek near Cedar Hill Road after a kayaker spotted the body. Kentucky State Police are investigating. Also on Saturday 35-year-old Jason Collins of Portland, Tennessee was recovered from Hurricane Creek in Barren River Lake around 1 PM. Collins was attempting to swim across the creek, but drowned before family could reach him.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.