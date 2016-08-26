Two Vehicle Accident Sends Two to Hospital

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Two people are in the hospital after a car ran a red light. Around 3:30 PM Friday the Bowling Green Police Department, EMS and the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to the two vehicle collision at the intersection of Kentucky Street and Main Street in downtown Bowling Green. Police say the white jeep flipped on it's side during the crash. Both cars had heavy damage. Two people were transported via EMS to a local hospital. Extent of injuries and the names of the people involved have not been released.