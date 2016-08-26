Two Vehicle Accident Sends Two to Hospital - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News Express

Two Vehicle Accident Sends Two to Hospital

Posted: Updated:

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Two people are in the hospital after a car ran a red light. Around 3:30 PM Friday the Bowling Green Police Department, EMS and the Bowling Green Fire Department responded to the two vehicle collision at the intersection of Kentucky Street and Main Street in downtown Bowling Green. Police say the white jeep flipped on it's side during the crash. Both cars had heavy damage. Two people were transported via EMS to a local hospital. Extent of injuries and the names of the people involved have not been released. 

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.