Kitchen Guy - Salmon Poached in Olive Oil

Ingredients:

4 salmon filets, skin on

Olive oil (not extra virgin)

Fresh herbs: thyme, rosemary sprigs

5 whole garlic cloves, peeled

Lemon peel

Salt and pepper



Salt and pepper the salmon. Put olive oil (enough to cover the filets) in a deep skillet, add the herbs, garlic cloves and lemon peel.



It is important that you use a deep-fry or candy thermometer. Heat the oil to 180 degrees and maintain that temperature throughout the cooking process. When you add the filets, the temperature will drop, so carefully restore the temperature to 180. As the salmon cooks you should see tiny bubbles slowly float to the surface.



Poach the salmon for about 12 minutes until the fish is opaque pink. Remove to a plate with paper towels to drain.



Serve the salmon with additional fresh herbs and a lemon slice.