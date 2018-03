Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Undetermined. That's what the Bowling Green Fire Department has listed as the cause of the fire at the Lovers Lane Apartments. The blaze started in the living room of apartment four, but officials say there were several electrical components in the area and could not determine which was the sole cause. The fire occurred around 5:30 AM on August 13th. Eight families were displaced due to heavy damage throughout the entire building.