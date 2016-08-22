Man Accused of Dismembering a Barren County Woman and Throwing Remains in the Green River Appears in Court

Glasgow, KY (WNKY-TV) - The man accused of dismembering a Barren County woman and tossing her remains into the Green River appeared in Barren County court Monday. 53-year-old Clark Smith, of Cave City, made his first appearance for charges of murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. Smith was arrested Friday for allegedly murdering 22-year-old Kristen Edwards whose remains were found floating in the Green River in Hart County back on July 23rd. Smith’s bond was set at $1,000,000 and he will appear in court again August 30th. Edwards' mom, Angie Ponce, tell us it's been a very difficult time for the family especially since Edwards left behind a 2-year-old daughter and 8-month-old son.

"You know they really don't understand what's going on, but it's just heartbreaking to see them. It's more hurting for them. They don't even realize what's happening, but it's just all been very overwhelming," says Angie Ponce, Kristen's mother.