Man Accused of Dismembering a Barren County Woman and Throwing R - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

WNKY News Express

Man Accused of Dismembering a Barren County Woman and Throwing Remains in the Green River Appears in Court

Posted: Updated:

Glasgow, KY (WNKY-TV) - The man accused of dismembering a Barren County woman and tossing her remains into the Green River appeared in Barren County court Monday. 53-year-old Clark Smith, of Cave City, made his first appearance for charges of murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. Smith was arrested Friday for allegedly murdering 22-year-old Kristen Edwards whose remains were found floating in the Green River in Hart County back on July 23rd. Smith’s bond was set at $1,000,000 and he will appear in court again August 30th. Edwards' mom, Angie Ponce, tell us it's been a very difficult time for the family especially since Edwards left behind a 2-year-old daughter and 8-month-old son.

"You know they really don't understand what's going on, but it's just heartbreaking to see them. It's more hurting for them. They don't even realize what's happening, but it's just all been very overwhelming," says Angie Ponce, Kristen's mother.

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.