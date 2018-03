Glasgow, KY (WNKY-TV) - A Barren County man is in custody after he was accused of driving under the influence and crashing into another car head on. 46-year-old Mark Stevens faces charges of wanton endangerment and DUI after hitting a car head on near the 1200 block of Roseville Road at 11 PM Friday. The driver of the other vehicle suffered minor injuries. According to police reports Stevens' blood alcohol levels registered nearly twice the legal limit.