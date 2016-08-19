Glasgow Man in Custody After Threatening Officers

Glasgow, KY (WNKY-TV) - A Glasgow man is in custody for threatening police during a traffic stop. 25-year-old Donte Sigar faces disorderly conduct, resisting arrest and terroristic threatening charges after a Glasgow officer pulled him over for reckless driving on August 16th on Smith Road. Reports revealed that during the arrest Sigar tried to knock out windows and cages in the officer's cruiser and that the accused continued to make threatening statements to the officers including statements such as: 'I'll be coming after you both of you, you hear me? I'm going to get you.' Sigar is in the Barren County Detention Center with on a $25,000 bond.