WKU Adding Multi-Million Dollar Sports Medicine Complex

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - A $22 million dollar, 140,000 square foot sports medicine complex is in the works for Western Kentucky University. It's a partnership between Medical Center Health and WKU. 57,000 square feet of the facility will support Medical Center Health’s sports medicine program, WKU’s Doctor of Physical Therapy program and designated WKU sports programs. An additional 83,000 square feet will be an indoor multipurpose training facility for use by students in the Physical Therapy program and WKU Athletics. Construction is set to begin in January 2017. The Medical Center will pay the total cost of the project.

