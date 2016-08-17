Cameron Buckner Appears in Court for Shooting Incident at Kereiakes Park

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - It was a packed court room as the 18-year-old accused of shooting another teen in the head made his appearance and asked for a lower bond Wednesday. Cameron Buckner chose to waive his preliminary hearing rights and asked Judge John Brown to lower his half million dollar bond in Warren District Court.But, Judge Brown denied the request. Buckner faces first degree assault first charges after a fight about high school football escalated, prompting Buckner to allegedly shoot 19-year-old Mason South in the head at Kereiakes Park on August 9th. For the first time since the incident, we are learning of South's condition.

"Without going into too much detail, he is responsive, however they've got a very long road ahead of them," says Chris Cohron the Commonwealth's Attorney.

The case has been bound over to the Grand Jury, and it could be as long as six weeks before Buckner's next appearance in court.