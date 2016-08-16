Kitchen Guy - Green Chili Casserole

Ingredients:

8 oz whole green chilies (Poblano or Anaheim)

8 oz Monterey Jack cheese, shredded

3 large eggs, beaten

2 cups whole milk

1/2 cup all-purpose flour

1/2 tsp salt



Remove seeds from the chilies and then cut into half inch to one-inch pieces.

Spray the bottom of a glass baking dish with cooking spray. Layer chilies in bottom, then add a layer of cheese. Repeat.

Mix the eggs, milk, flour and salt until thoroughly combined. Pour over chili-cheese layers.

Bake uncovered in a preheated 350 oven for 40 minutes until puffed and golden. Cool slightly and cut into squares and serve with your favorite toppings, like Mexican crema, spicy salsa, cilantro, chopped tomatoes, diced jalapeños and tortilla chips.