More Details Emerge for Son's Motive to Stab his Dad During a Sunday Church Service

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Police reports reveal more information about what led a son to stab his father during a church service on Sunday. 21-year-old Ethan Buckley is being held on a $500,000 bond and faces assault charges after he allegedly stabbed his father, David, multiple times around 9:30 Sunday morning at Hillvue Heights Church. Reports said Buckley claimed he was 'moved by the message' and that he 'had thoughts of killing his father.' The reports continued, stating he used his pocket knife to stab his father in the neck several times with the hope of hitting his 'jugular vein so it would be painless.' We've also learned via Facebook posts, that Ethan posted this status just hours before the church stabbing. In the post, he wrote, "some crazy 'expletive' assaulted me at work! What's the world coming to where a man can't even go to work and feel safe! Snap out of this, 'expletive' people, if we don't work together then nothing changes." Buckley will appear in court for a preliminary hearing on Friday. The condition of his father, David, is unknown at this time since, as the victim of a violent crime, privacy standards prevent the hospital from releasing information about his condition.

