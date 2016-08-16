Bowling Green Fire Department Facing Heat from Former Employee - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Bowling Green Fire Department Facing Heat from Former Employee

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - A former Bowling Green firefighter filed a civil complaint against the city and another has been placed on leave after video of him burning the Quran has emerged. Jeff Queen filed the complaint back in April, according to a news release from Mayor Bruce Wilkerson's office. Queen alleges that the fire department violated laws relating to religious harassment, discrimination based on race and sexual stereotyping. The firefighter who was shown on video to be burning a copy of the Quran was placed on leave during the investigation but has since opted to retire before any further disciplinary action could be taken. The city's attorney was in court most of Tuesday and was not available for comment.

