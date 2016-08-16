Causes of Two Apartment Fires in Four Days Still Unknown - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Causes of Two Apartment Fires in Four Days Still Unknown

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Bowling Green's Fire Department investigators have their plates full, with two apartment complex fires in the past 4 days. So far, investigators have not uncovered causes for either blaze. The Lovers Lane Apartment complex fire on Saturday left eight families displaced, and now a late night fire Monday left three more families without a home. The fire is believed to have started around 9:30 Monday at 110 Bright Street. While the cause is still unknown, the most significant damage is located in apartment D. No one was injured.

