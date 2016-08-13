Bowling Green Apartment Fire Displaces 38 - Community Bands Together to Help

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - An early morning fire displaced eight families at a Bowling Green apartment complex on Saturday. The fire started around 5:30 a.m. at the Lovers Lane Apartments and Bowling Green Police officers were first on the scene. They quickly alerted families to vacate, even going as far as helping to carry children out of the building. Building H is a total loss and the 38 people who lived there have lost all of their belongings. No one was injured, but two officers were treated and released from a nearby hospital for smoke inhalation. The cause of the blaze is still under investigation. All of the persons displaced by the fire come from foreign countries, including Nepal, Guatemala, and Burma. One person - a student at Greenwood High School - said he was still in shock.

"The police officers and firefighters helped a lot, but I felt helpless. Seeing where you lived for a long time getting burned and not being able to do anything and just watch. I felt a little helpless," says Tapass Rai.

Aid from the community was nearly instantaneous for the 38 affected by the fire. Greenwood High School housed the families and took in donations from community members and area businesses and churches. On Saturday, a large amount of clothing, diapers, food and other items were collected for the 38 people. You can still donate until 3 p.m. at the high school. Elite Repeats, a consignment store in Bowling Green is has offered to let the families come shop and find exact sizes of clothing at no charge. The Red Cross is helping both financially and in organizing efforts to find the eight families new homes. For now, one family has found a home, another has been placed in an apartment and the others are residing temporarily at an area hotel. Those involved noted that the community came together quickly to help those who lost everything.

"When I walked in I was dumbfounded at the amount of items and things that have been brought in. The food that's being sorted for the families so they can get a safe place to stay and actually have food to eat," says Jennifer Capps the Executive Directer of the American Red Cross of South Central Kentucky.

"People have been coming in droves bring a variety of supplies. We are just thankful that we have such a caring and generous community," says Robert Clayton the Superintendent for Warren County Schools.

"Really, really, really thankful. I am so happy that so many people are willing to help the people who need help and they are really nice and kind," says Rai.