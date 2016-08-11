Fatal Train Vs. Car Collision in Oakland

Oakland, KY (WNKY-TV) - "I said Grace! And that's when all the noise and everything," says Ethel Tuck, a witness. A messy scene in Oakland. A train strikes the back end of a utility truck near Vine and Rasdall Street around 10:30 Wednesday morning.

"The train was blowing his horn. I know that much. And the lights and dinger was on," says Grace Rasdall who's home was damaged by the train.

The trucks driver, 28-year-old Raymond Barry of Atlanta, Georgia, failed to yield to the on-coming CSX train.

"I can still see him sitting there. Laying there. It wasn't good," says Tuck.

Barry was transported to the Medical Center in Bowling Green and later flown to the University of Louisville Hospital where he succumbed to his injuries prior to the flights arrival. Kentucky State Police and the Smiths Grove Fire Department spent hours investigating. Debris from the vehicle and train scattered all over the lawn. Hard hats and train lights launched numerous feet away from the collision. The damage wasn't contained to just to outside. As you can see a tire came crashing through this woman's home, landing right here, in her kitchen.

"My front door's gone. Storm door gone. Washer and dryer damaged and there's a tire in my kitchen. Glass all over. Now I don't know what I'm going to do," says Rasdall.

Rasdall and Tuck say unfortunately people try to beat trains all the time at this intersection. They say through this tragic incident, a change will hopefully come.

"A train could be coming, blowing their horn, and they still come across there, they don't care," says Rasdall.

"They ought to put something else up there for them people to stop, because it ain't got that flag that you raise up when they come down to keep them. Them people come real close up there. I said somebody else is going to get killed there Grace," says Tuck.

Tim Hunt, the Mayor of Oakland, released this statement to WNKY in regards to getting railroad crossing gates at the intersection: "CSX classifies railroad crossings in the state of Kentucky based on traffic counts and number of accidents. I was told the crossing in Oakland isn't even in the top 100."