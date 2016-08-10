Argument That Led to Kereiakes Park Shooting Was Over Football

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - The Bowling Green teen who admitted to police he shot a 19-year-old in the head pleaded not guilty in court Wednesday.

In Warren District Court, 18-year-old Cameron Buckner entered the plea on a charge of assault and Judge Brown set his bond at $500,000. Buckner's attorney, Matt Baker, confirmed the situation in which Buckner allegedly shot 19-year-old Mason South in the head after an argument about local high school football teams escalated into violence. The shooting took place at Kereiakes Park early Tuesday morning. Buckner will appear in court again next Wednesday.