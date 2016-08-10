Tea Bayou Closing Its Doors

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Downtown Bowling Green's culinary scene will take another blow, as Tea Bayou is shutting its doors and re-locating after five years in Bowling Green. The owners, natives of New Orleans, said they were unable to find adequate space expand their restaurant in the city. The store will close at the end of August and plans to re-open later in the fall in Clarksville, Tennessee. The owners say it will be tough to say good-bye to Bowling Green. They also said there will be a final celebration coinciding with their 5-year anniversary this Saturday.

"We're just going to do our normal menu with some drink specials and just hopefully see a lot of our regular customers. It's going to be some hard goodbyes because I know we are going to get to the point where we aren't going to see them again," says Greg Shea a Co-Owner of Tea Bayou.