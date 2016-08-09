Butler County Couple Found Dead at Home - Foul Play Suspected

Morgantown, KY (WNKY-TV) - Two Butler County residents were found shot to death in their home Tuesday afternoon. A relative found 70-year-old Dorothy Neafus and 71-year-old Kenneth Neafus shot to death around 4 PM at the couples residence on Richland Church Road in Morgantown. Police aren't saying if it was a double murder or murder-suicide, but they say foul play is suspected. Police also say the suspect is possibly injured, but not in custody. A motive is still under investigation and an autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday.

"The detectives aren't releasing any further information as far as how the deceased were located and what kind of injuries they had, but we are releasing foul play is suspected at this time. We have reason to believe that the suspect involved is possibly injured and as far as that's concerned we don't have any further information, we don't know where or who that person is," says Sgt. Jeremy Smith with the Kentucky State Police.