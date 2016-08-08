GM Donates $85,000 to Local Non-Profits

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Eight Warren County not-for-profit organizations were recognized by General Motors Bowling Green on Monday with donations from the GM Community Grants program. A total of 85 thousand dollars will be given to organizations that provide family services, educational programs and job training. GM will award nearly two million dollars this year to organizations across the country.

"So this grant will actually go to staff training and actually getting materials for our rooms so that we're educating our children and getting them ready for kindergarten. So, we're super excited and thankful to be a part of this day," says Nickie Jones, the executive director of the Family Enrichment Center.