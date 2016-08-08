GM Unveils Solar Power Array

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - The GM plant in Bowling Green unveiled its solar power array and installation that can produce enough power in a year to run the plant for a week and make 850 Corvettes. The 850 kilowatt array, built by Empower Energies, is one of 22 worldwide and one of 16 here in the United States. It's all part of GM's initiative to be more environmentally friendly.



"At GM we have a commit to an environment and sustainability that applies to every part of our business. From our supply chain, to product manufacturing, to the vehicles we put on the road," says Rob Threlkeld Manager of GM Global Renewable Energy.