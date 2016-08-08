Horse Cave Man Found Shot to Death in Area Home

Horse Cave, KY (WNKY-TV) - A Horse Cave man is dead and police are continuing the investigation into whether it was a murder or suicide. Around 9:30 AM Sunday, Kentucky State Police responded to 120 Margaret Street after a family member found 39-year-old Ronald Dale West shot to death. A KSP spokesman said no further details will be released regarding how many times or where West was shot since the incident is still under investigation.

One neighbor said he was shocked by the incident, adding that it's a tragic situation for all involved.



"He was a good man. He was a good man. At 39 he had life in front of him. He had a teenage girl and young boy and I know that they are going to miss their dad," says Brian Ash.