Brownsville, KY (WNKY-TV) - A Bowling Green man is in custody for stabbing a man in Edmonson County. 23-year-old Fabian Romero faces assault charges after a fight resulted in him stabbing a man in the back. The incident happened July 31st on the 3000 block of Wingfield Church Road. The unidentified victim was treated at the Medical Center in Bowling Green for a non-life threatening injury.