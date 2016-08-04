Refugee Kids Receive Supplies For School - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Refugee Kids Receive Supplies For School

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - About 100 refugee kids are ready for school thanks to some generous donations. The International Center partnered with Starbucks and other businesses to raise money for school supplies for the kids. Nearly 100 children got backpacks stuffed with school supplies on Thursday.
Albert Mbanfu, the International Center Director, says that thanks to the generosity of the community the parents can send the kids to school prepared.

"These are people who have seen nothing but destitution through out their lives, so for them to see the community come up and give them stuff and show that love, it means the world to them," says Albert Mbanfu the International Center Director.

