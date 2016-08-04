Bowling Green Warren County Regional Airport Announces Commercia - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Bowling Green Warren County Regional Airport Announces Commercial Ticket Sale Dates

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Thursday was filled with announcements and arrivals at the Bowling Green Warren County Regional Airport. Part of the terminal for the new commercial airline made its arrival to the airport. Contour Airlines also announced it's flight times and ticket prices. The airline will begin flying from Bowling Green August 29th to Destin, Florida on Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays and Atlanta six days a week. The Atlanta route will be flown year-round, but the Destin line is seasonal from March to October. Introductory ticket prices are $59 one way for the next 7 days, but fairs will increase with a range of $79 to $99. 

