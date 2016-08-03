Murder Suspect Identified

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - A murder suspect has been identified in the fatal shooting Monday night on Fair Street in Bowling Green. Police say they are now searching for 34-year-old Maurice Candies. He allegedly shot 39-year-old Derek Lewis, who succumbed to his injuries Tuesday morning after being airlifted to a Tennessee hospital. Police say Candies is homeless and should be considered armed and dangerous. If you have any information contact the Bowling Green Police Department at 270-393-4244.