Social Media Picture Leads to Arrests in Logan County

Auburn, KY (WNKY-TV) - Three juveniles and two adults face charges in a recent string of robberies in Logan County, all as the result of a picture posted on social media. On July 26th the Logan County Sheriff's Department received a picture posted on Facebook of the three juveniles holding a handgun. The investigation helped authorities to connect the group to recent vehicle break-ins in the Auburn, Kentucky area. 18-year-old Damian Calloway is in the Logan County Detention Center facing charges for theft of a firearm. The other 16-year-old, two 17-year-olds and 18-year-old Tyra Hubbard face similar charges.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and more persons are expected to be charged. 

