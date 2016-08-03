Kitchen Guy - Chicken in Vinegar Sauce - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

SoKY Sunrise Kitchen Guy

Kitchen Guy - Chicken in Vinegar Sauce

Ingredients:

8 pcs fresh chicken – legs, thighs, breasts (bone-in, skin on)

1 tsp salt

1 tsp freshly cracked pepper

2 Tbsp unsalted butter

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

½ cup red wine vinegar

1/3 cup warm water

1 ½ cups tomatoes, peeled, seeded and chopped

1 Tbsp fresh parsley, chopped

2 tsp. fresh tarragon or basil, chopped

Instruction:

Sprinkle the chicken pieces with half the salt and pepper.

Melt the butter in a large heavy skillet. When the butter is hot, add the chicken leg pieces skin

side down and brown for about 3 minutes over medium heat. Turn the pieces and brown for

another 3 minutes on the other side. Add the breasts, skin side down, cover tightly, and cook

over medium-low heat for about 20 minutes. Remove the chicken to a serving platter and keep

warm at the back of the stove or in a 160-degree oven. (As soon as the chicken cools

somewhat, you can remove the bones from the breasts — they will pull off easily — and the

pieces of backbone, if you left it on. It is a little more elegant to remove the bones, but the

chicken can certainly be served with them.)

Add the garlic to the skillet and sauté for 1 minute, without browning it. Add the wine vinegar

and water and bring to a boil, stirring to melt all the solidified juices. Boil for 1 minute. Add the

tomatoes and the remaining salt and pepper (the sauce should be peppery). Simmer for 4 to 5

minutes to thicken the sauce. (If the sauce separates, emulsify it by whisking in 2 tablespoons

warm water.)

Pour the sauce over the chicken, sprinkle with the herbs, and serve.

(Recipe by Jacques Pepin)

Powered by Frankly

325 Emmett Ave
Bowling Green, KY 42101

General Phone: 270-781- 2140

Can't find something?

Home

Weather

SoKY Sunrise

Radar & SoKY

Program Guide

Powered by WorldNow
All content ©Copyright 2000 - 2017 WNKY. All Rights Reserved.
For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.