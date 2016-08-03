Kitchen Guy - Chicken in Vinegar Sauce

Ingredients:
8 pcs fresh chicken – legs, thighs, breasts (bone-in, skin on)
1 tsp salt
1 tsp freshly cracked pepper
2 Tbsp unsalted butter
3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
½ cup red wine vinegar
1/3 cup warm water
1 ½ cups tomatoes, peeled, seeded and chopped
1 Tbsp fresh parsley, chopped
2 tsp. fresh tarragon or basil, chopped
Instruction:
Sprinkle the chicken pieces with half the salt and pepper.
Melt the butter in a large heavy skillet. When the butter is hot, add the chicken leg pieces skin
side down and brown for about 3 minutes over medium heat. Turn the pieces and brown for
another 3 minutes on the other side. Add the breasts, skin side down, cover tightly, and cook
over medium-low heat for about 20 minutes. Remove the chicken to a serving platter and keep
warm at the back of the stove or in a 160-degree oven. (As soon as the chicken cools
somewhat, you can remove the bones from the breasts — they will pull off easily — and the
pieces of backbone, if you left it on. It is a little more elegant to remove the bones, but the
chicken can certainly be served with them.)
Add the garlic to the skillet and sauté for 1 minute, without browning it. Add the wine vinegar
and water and bring to a boil, stirring to melt all the solidified juices. Boil for 1 minute. Add the
tomatoes and the remaining salt and pepper (the sauce should be peppery). Simmer for 4 to 5
minutes to thicken the sauce. (If the sauce separates, emulsify it by whisking in 2 tablespoons
warm water.)
Pour the sauce over the chicken, sprinkle with the herbs, and serve.
(Recipe by Jacques Pepin)
