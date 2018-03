Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - A Bowling Green man is dead after a late night shooting on Monday. Police say Derek Lewis was shot on the 1000 block of Fair Street just before 10:45. Reports reveal Lewis then walked to the 1100 block of Payne Street where he told the person living at that address that he'd

been shot. Lewis was airlifted to the Skyline Medical Center in Nashville where he succumbed to his injuries Tuesday morning. Detectives continue their search for a suspect and motive.