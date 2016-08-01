Kentucky State Police Receive Raises - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Kentucky State Police Receive Raises

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - "Having a Monday" usually means things aren't going so well. But our Kentucky State Police probably welcomed Monday after finding out that pay raises went into effect. That stems from state budget provisions approved after the last legislative session by the General Assembly and signed into law by Governor Matt Bevin. The pay scale is based on rank and years of service, with a primary goal to help retain and attract troopers.

"Now we can show them that structured pay scale and say at 5 years you'll be making this. At 10 years you'll be making this. If you're promoted you'll be making this. So it's really good for recruiting and it's really good to retain," says Kentucky State Police Trooper B.J. Eaton.

