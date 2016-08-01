Back To School Safety - WNKY.com | SoKY Community, Events, Weather

Back To School Safety

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Back to school time is just around the corner. For parents, that may come as a relief, but police and other first responders want to be sure the public to pays attention. It's against the law to pass a school bus with flashing red lights and its arm extended unless you're on the opposite side of a divided highway. More buses and kids will be on the streets, so officials advise allowing extra time and slowing down on your commute.


"The first day of school is going to be a busy, busy day. So leave a few minutes earlier that day or later, but just try to be absent that time the buses are out. If you do get stuck behind one just understand you need to stay cool and stay calm," says Ronnie Ward with the Bowling Green Police Department.  

