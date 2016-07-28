BGFD and City of Bowling Green Team up for 'Firehouse Kitchen' Series

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - The city of Bowling Green with the help of the city's fire department, have come up with a sizzling new way to get fire safety tips out to the public. In the first episode of Firehouse Kitchen, Bowling Green Firefighters show off their cooking skills all while giving some fire safety education tips. The idea came from the city's broadcast specialist, Kelly Fritz. The goal is to help citizens see what it takes to be a firefighter

through a more personal lens.

"Getting information out there about what the fire department does and what their work life is like," says Kelly Fritz the Broadcast Specialist for the city of Bowling Green.

The recipes come the firefighters themselves. Since they have to provide their own meals, they do a lot of cooking. Firefighters say they try to keep the recipes healthy, too.

"Moving away from more unhealthy foods and trying to do more healthy foods because the number one cause of death for firefighters is actually heart attacks," says Fritz.

They plan on having more episodes on a monthly to bi-monthly basis traveling to each of the six area fire stations in Bowling Green. Each safety tip idea comes from recent events or common problems.

"They came up with that because they just went on a call where a drier was on fire so they want to share tips that are very relevant to the citizens," says Fritz.

The firefighters say they had a lot of fun cooking up the first episode and they hope it helps boost recruitment and community interaction.

"Just give the citizens an idea of what we do inside the station every day and to make them feel comfortable with coming in and visiting and to make them feel like we care about our community," says Jason Sowders the Deputy Chief of the Bowling Green Fire Department.

All can agree it's looking like the 'Firehouse Kitchen' is a recipe for success.

To view the entire episode visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fgcnmuzYxhk

