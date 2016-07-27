Kitchen Guy - Seafood Cannelloni

For the Sauce:

1/2 cup onion, finely diced

2 or 3 garlic cloves, chopped

2 lbs. Roma tomatoes, peeled, seeded and chopped

1 14 oz. can crushed tomatoes

1/2 tsp each dried oregano, basil and thyme

crushed red pepper flakes, to taste

2 bay leaves

1/2 cup heavy cream

1/4 cup red wine vinegar

For the Seafood Filling:

2 lbs. raw shrimp, peeled and deveined

8 oz. lump crabmeat

1/2 white onion, minced

2 cloves garlic, minced

1/2 tsp each dried oregano, basil and thyme

18 oz container Ricotta cheese

1/2 lb Provolone cheese, shredded

1/2 lb Mozzarella cheese, shredded

1 egg, beaten

For the Pasta:

2 pkgs. Manicotti tubes

Soak the manicotti tubes in hot water until softened.

Make the sauce: Saute the onion and garlic until softened. Add the chopped tomatoes and the can of crushed tomatoes and season with oregano, basil, thyme and crushed red pepper flakes. Add 2 bay leaves. Bring the mixture to a boil, then reduce to a simmer and cook until the tomatoes break down, about 30 minutes.

Carefully puree the mixture in a blender. Be careful because hot liquids tend to expand, so cover the top of your blender with a kitchen towel to prevent splattering.

Return the pureed sauce to the pan. Bring back to a simmer. Add the cream and red wine vinegar and incorporate completely. Keep the sauce warm.

Place the Ricotta, Provolone and Mozzarella in a bowl and mix together. Add the beaten egg and mix well. In another pan, lightly saute the garlic, onion and the dried herbs. When the onions and garlic have softened, add the shrimp and cook until the seafood is opaque pink. Add to the cheese mixture and also add the crabmeat, then mix well.

Stuff the softened manicotti tubes and place in a large glass baking dish, coating the bottom with some of the sauce before placing the pasta.. Cover the pasta with the remaining sauce and bake, covered, in a 350 oven for about 45 minutes.