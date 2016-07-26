Citizens First Bank Robbed

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Bowling Green Police are searching for yet another armed robbery suspect. Police describe him as a younger, white male, thin-build wearing a fake beard. The holdup took place around 8:30 Tuesday morning at Citizens First Bank off Lehman Avenue. Police say the suspect entered the bank - demanded money and threatened tellers with a weapon. Police scoured the area and began searching for the man who reportedly left in a grey colored sedan. This incident is yet one more to add to a slew of recent robberies that police describe as "annoying."

"One is too many. This is very annoying to us. The people at the bank, the employees of the bank and other people that have been robbed, too, we don't know what it's like to be them. So we just want to try our best to figure out who did this," says Ronnie Ward with the Bowling Green Police Department.

If you have any information contact the Bowling Green Police Department.