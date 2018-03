Munfordville, KY (WNKY-TV) - The dismembered body found floating in a container on a river in Hart County has been identified as a Barren County woman.

Kentucky State Police confirm the body parts have been identified as those of 22-year-old Kristen Edwards of Barren County whose remains were found in the Green River near Johnson Springs Road back on July 23rd. The investigation will be conducted as a murder case.