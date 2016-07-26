Barren County Fiscal Court Votes to Raise Property Taxes

Glasgow, KY (WNKY-TV) - Property taxes will increase in Barren County. At Tuesday night's fiscal court meeting a 7 to 1 vote in favor of the measure will raise property taxes by four-tenths of one percent. That means a property valued at $100,000 will pay an additional $5.00 over last year's rate. Judge Executive Michael Hale says this is just a "band-aid" solution to the nearly $800,000 budget shortfall the county expects at the end of this fiscal year. And with a special election for alcohol sales, budget cuts or tax increases will have to be come from elsewhere.

"Let me go back to the $95,000 this extra point four percent is going to bring in, that's only if you collect 100 percent taxes. We don't collect 100 percent taxes. Usually about 85 to 90 percent, so you can cut that down even more, and by the time you take the $44,000 off for the special election off of it, there's a little there, but not enough to make up a deficit," says Judge Executive Michael Hale of Barren County.