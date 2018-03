Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - A Bowling Green man is found guilty of wanton murder after a 3 day long murder trial. A jury found 22-year-old Michael Hardy guilty of wanton murder on Thursday after he drove intoxicated, causing a fatal crash at the intersection of Smallhouse Road and Lois Lane back in November 2014. The jury recommended a sentence of 20 years. Hardy will appear in court again for his formal sentencing in September.