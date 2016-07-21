Clear the Shelters Just in Time for Kitten Season

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - This time of year when walking into the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society, it's not unlikely to see dozens and

dozens of cats and kittens.

"It's not uncommon for us to get 60 to 80 cats and kittens every single day," says Leah Lawrence the Adoption Center Manager at BGWCHS.

Being filled to the brim with felines, workers say every adoption is critical when it comes to saving a life.

"Once we're at capacity we're desperate for adopters and rescuers to come in just to open up space for the new ones coming in every single day," says Lawrence.

Lawrence says one way to fix the high intake numbers is to spay and neuter your animals.

"We encourage people to get their kittens fixed before they are 5-months-old. We're having kittens coming in who have had kittens. Kittens that are only 5 or 6-months-old that are already nursing their first litters. Once cats go into heat for their first time they can have 1 to 2 liters a year."

With Clear the Shelters on Saturday. They are hoping to empty all the kennels, which would send the animals to their forever homes. But, if you can't adopt, you can always foster.

"People who aren't able to permanently adopt a family member can sometimes be a foster home. They can take ones home for a couple of weeks to get them out of here and make some room for other ones," says Lawrence.

If you can't foster you can always volunteer or donate.

"House-hold items like old towels, blankets, empty prescription bottles. We re-use those. We ask for donations of cat liter, bleach, cleaning supplies," says Lawrence.

The event is Saturday from 10 to 4 at both the Barren River Animal Welfare Association and Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society.