Last of Edmonson County Animal Shelter Rescues Adopted

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - Nearly two months after more than 60 animals were rescued from the Edmonson County Animal Shelter, all have been adopted. Back in June we brought you the story of 64 animals who were rescued by the Bowling Green Warren County Humane Society from the Edmonson County Animal shelter due to what Kentucky State Police called 'extremely poor living conditions.' As of a week ago, all the animals have now found their forever homes, including Lucky. For Lucky's new owners, the Mill family, it was love at first follow.

"Everywhere we went he stood right by us, every time we turned, he would turn. It was just something about him. You could tell his soul was so lovable and he just broke my heart with those eyes and I couldn't tell him no," says Dena Mills, Lucky's owner.

Lucky wasn't in the best condition when he first came to the shelter, but now after some TLC and going to his forever home, he's warming up to adopted life.

"He likes to snuggle," says Abbey Mills, Lucky's owner.

Lucky joins the family's 4 other pets, all of which are also adopted. The Mill's family says they encourage others to do the same.

"If you can adopt just do it. Every dog, every cat, any pet deserves a home," says Abbey Mills.

It's a happy ending.

"We're lucky we found him and he's lucky he found us because we love on him all the time," says Dena Mills.

One that keeps the Mill's family guessing who the Lucky one truly is.

If you'd like a Lucky of your own, Clear the Shelters is this Saturday from 10 to 4 at Brawa and the Bowling Green Warren County Humane society where all adoptions are half priced.