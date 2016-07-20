Community Rallying Behind Local Officers

Bowling Green, KY (WNKY-TV) - From phone calls, cards and food, the Bowling Green Police Department is seeing an outpouring of support from the community. Ever since recent tragedies and shootings involving law enforcement officers, local businesses, churches and community members have been dropping off goodies to show their thanks. From kind words on cards to kids coloring messages onto water bottles, officers say the gratitude has been constant for weeks. They tell us they are beyond thankful for the food and gifts and are proud to serve and protect the community of Bowling Green.

"We are just living in a scary time it seems like but I'll tell you here in Bowling Green, Kentucky our guys have been nothing but blessed," says Ronnie Ward Public Information Officer with the Bowling Green Police Department.